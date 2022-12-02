'Amazing' goose-necked dinosaur was built like a diving bird

The expansive dinosaur group that included big predators such as T. rex also was populated by a number of oddballs, weirdos and outcasts. A newly described dinosaur from Mongolia - the size of a goose and looking a bit like one, too - fits that description.

The dinosaur, called Natovenator polydontus, lived about 72 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period and was built like a diving bird with a streamlined body while possessing a goose-like elongated neck and a long flattened snout with a mouth bearing more than 100 small teeth, scientists said on Thursday.

It almost surely was covered in feathers, they added.

"Natovenator has many peculiar characteristics," said paleontologist Yuong-Nam Lee of Seoul National University in South Korea, lead author of the research published in the journal Communications Biology.