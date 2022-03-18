What you need to know about NASA’s rolling out its mega moon rocket

With the Orion crew capsule fixed on top, the Space Launch System (SLS) Block 1 stands 322 feet (98 meters) high -- taller than the Statue of Liberty, but a little smaller than the 363 feet Saturn V rockets that powered the Apollo missions to the Moon.

Despite this, it will produce 8.8 million pounds of maximum thrust (39.1 Meganewtons), 15 per cent more than the Saturn V, meaning it’s expected to be the world’s most powerful rocket at the time it begins operating.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the world’s most powerful rocket ever right here!” NASA administrator Bill Nelson told a crowd. “We imagine, we build, we never stop pushing the envelope of what is possible.”

A symbol of US space ambition, it also comes with a hefty price tag: $4.1 billion per launch for the first four Artemis missions, NASA Inspector General Paul Martin told Congress this month.