Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

What is a "case fatality rate"?

There has been an apparent decline in death rates when measured against the number of new infections confirmed by coronavirus testing. In places like the United States, that "case fatality rate" has fallen dramatically from 6.6% in April to just over 2% in August, according to Reuters statistics.

But experts said that the decline has largely been driven by more widespread testing compared with the early days of the pandemic, detecting more people who have mild illness or no symptoms. Improvements in treating the severely ill and protecting some of the highest-risk groups, are also credited with improving survival.

"We are much more aware of potential complications and how to recognize and treat them," said Dr. Amesh Adalja of the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security in Baltimore. "If you are a patient who gets COVID-19 in 2020, you would much rather get it now than in March."

What does that mean for individuals, and governments?

That highlights the need for continued vigilance, as some countries begin to experience a second wave of infections.