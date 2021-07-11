Woman infected with both Alpha, Beta Covid variants dies

A 90-year-old unvaccinated woman in Belgium has died after being simultaneously infected with Alpha and Beta–two different variants of concern (VOCs) of Covid-19, researchers have said.

The case advocates the need to be alert to co-infections.

A team of researchers from the OLV Hospital in Aalst, presented the nonagenarian woman's case at the ongoing 2021 European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, taking place online between 9-12 July.

"This is one of the first documented cases of co-infection with two SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern," said lead author and molecular biologist Anne Vankeerberghen from the OLV Hospital.