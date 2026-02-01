Human civilisation is rapidly moving toward an AI-driven lifestyle

With AI’s assistance, decisions can become simpler and more precise. For example, an AI-powered oven can accurately determine how long a particular dish needs to cook based on its type.

Even if someone does not know the correct baking time for a cake, the oven can automatically adjust temperature and duration according to the recipe.

As a result, the cake turns out perfectly, with no risk of burning or remaining undercooked.

One of the most significant transformations enabled by AI can be seen in refrigerators.

Imagine opening the fridge door and having it suggest what dishes can be prepared based on the available ingredients and personal preferences. Not only would it provide recipe suggestions, but it could also offer step-by-step cooking instructions. This would make meal planning far less intimidating and much easier.

These ideas are no longer confined to imagination. At CES 2026, Samsung showcased technologies designed for practical use in future kitchens.

The company has already introduced its “Bespoke AI” concept in the Bangladeshi market and plans to bring more advanced versions in the future.

The kitchen is not about handing human space over to AI; rather, it is about assisting people in their daily tasks. Artificial intelligence is turning that vision into reality.