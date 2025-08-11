How to earn from Facebook

There are certain rules to follow when withdrawing earnings from Facebook. Mir Raihan, the owner of the Raihanism Travel & Food page and a content creator, said that once monetisation is activated, small amounts of money start to accumulate from each uploaded content. From some content, one might earn 1 dollar, while from others one could earn 20 to 30 dollars. However, you must have at least 100 dollars accumulated before you can withdraw the earnings. The money can be withdrawn only after reaching the 100-dollar threshold.

Although it is possible to add an account from any bank in the payout option, extra precautions should be maintained. In many banks, withdrawing earnings from Facebook can be troublesome. Therefore, before adding account details, it is important to discuss the matter with the bank authorities. You can also seek advice from fellow content creators on which banks make the withdrawal process smoother.