Content monetisation
How to earn from Facebook
Many people use Facebook just to keep in touch with relatives, friends and other known persons, but anyone using Facebook can earn from this platform, and, for this, none needs to open a page either. Many people are curious about the entire process of how to earn from Facebook. However, many people make some mistakes at the very beginning. Many may not have correct information on monetisation. Following are details on how to earn from Facebook.
Can everyone earn from Facebook?
Previously, Facebook users could only join the platform’s monetisation programmes only after meeting the eligibility criteria including number of followers and views, but the social media giant has changed the rules. Facebook content creator Munsi Enayet said previously one could earn only from Facebook pages after reaching a certain number of followers and views. Now, it is possible to earn from Facebook profiles and pages, but one must change the personal account to Professional Mode. It is not that one would have the opportunity to earn just by opening a Facebook page or changing personal account to Professional Mode. According to new rules, one can earn only after receiving a Content Monetisation invitation from Facebook. Users usually receive Content Monetisation invitations in email and Facebook notification. After that, monetisation can be started by following several specific steps. However, Facebook may add some new terms and conditions on monetisation in September.
How to turn on Professional Mode
To change your personal account to professional mode, log in to the Facebook app from your smartphone. Go to your Facebook profile. Tap three dots options on the right. Click or tap Turn on professional mode. To confirm, click or tap Turn on and complete the flow. A personal account will now change to professional mode.
Contents eligible for monetisation
According to new rules, all contents are eligible for monetisation. Munsi Enayet said all contents including stories, text posts, reels, video and images can generate revenue in Facebook. Nowadays, many users are interested in Facebook Stars for monetisation. Many even make posts, asking for Facebook Star, which is a gift programme where creators receive gifts from followers through stars. Facebook shares revenue from in-stream ads for reels with the creators. Ads were displayed in different ways for images, text posts and stories. In this case, an ad is displayed after showing four contents on News Feed, and Facebook shares this revenue with creators.
Add bank account details
Once monetisation is approved, you can add a bank account from the payout option. The earnings will be deposited into the account that is added. Any bank approved by Bangladesh Bank can be added from the payout option. While there is an option to add a bank account, mobile financial services cannot yet be linked.
How to withdraw earnings
There are certain rules to follow when withdrawing earnings from Facebook. Mir Raihan, the owner of the Raihanism Travel & Food page and a content creator, said that once monetisation is activated, small amounts of money start to accumulate from each uploaded content. From some content, one might earn 1 dollar, while from others one could earn 20 to 30 dollars. However, you must have at least 100 dollars accumulated before you can withdraw the earnings. The money can be withdrawn only after reaching the 100-dollar threshold.
Although it is possible to add an account from any bank in the payout option, extra precautions should be maintained. In many banks, withdrawing earnings from Facebook can be troublesome. Therefore, before adding account details, it is important to discuss the matter with the bank authorities. You can also seek advice from fellow content creators on which banks make the withdrawal process smoother.
Facebook payment model
After receiving Facebook monetisation, creators earn money based on various metrics. These include CPM (Cost Per Thousand Impressions), CPC (Cost Per Click), and CTR (Click-Through Rate). Facebook shares a portion of ad revenue with creators according to these metrics.
Tools needed after monetisation
Once monetisation is enabled, two main tools are generally used to manage accounts: Professional dashboard for personal accounts and Meta Business Suite for Facebook Pages
Compared to the Professional Dashboard, Meta Business Suite offers several additional features. For example, with Meta Business Suite, multiple people can be assigned different roles to manage a page. However, with a personal account in Professional Mode, you cannot assign roles to others.
Uploading contents
Consistently uploading content on a daily schedule can increase the chances of earning well from Facebook. On this, Mir Raihan advises uploading 5 to 7 types of content every day, ranging from stories to videos. This helps boost engagement with the audience.
The timing of uploads also matters. Generally, Friday mornings and evenings on other days are considered peak hours for posting. During Ramadan, some creators have also received high view counts when posting during Sehri (pre-dawn meal).
High-income generating contents
Since it's possible to earn from all types of content uploaded to Facebook, a common question arises: Which type of content earns the most?
According to Munshi Enayet, stories tend to generate higher income compared to other content types. If you consider Return on Investment (ROI), stories offer the greatest earning potential. This is because the time and money invested in creating a story (like a photo) is significantly lower than what it takes to produce a full-length video.
For example, suppose both a story and a video receive the same number of views. If the story earns $2 and the video earns $3, the ROI is still higher for the story because it requires less effort and resources to create.
However, just because stories may earn more doesn’t mean one should upload fewer other types of content. Uploading only stories can negatively affect the growth of your page or account. Therefore, to build strong audience engagement, it’s important to regularly post a mix of photos, text posts, stories, and reels videos.
Reasons why monetisation opportunities may be lost
Facebook has specific monetisation policies, and failure to follow them can lead to the loss of earning opportunities.
According to Munshi Enayet, monetisation may be disabled if you: Upload stolen content (e.g., using someone else's videos without permission), share explicit, violent, hateful, racist, or otherwise harmful content.
Mir Raihan adds that creators should be especially careful with music and language: Using someone else’s music can trigger copyright strikes on your account.
To avoid this, it’s best to use music from Facebook’s official music library. Even if music is downloaded from YouTube’s music library, it can cause copyright issues when used on Facebook content.
Language is also crucial. Sometimes we use certain words in a joking manner in posts or comments, but Facebook’s algorithm may flag them as hate speech, potentially leading to strikes or restrictions.
Facebook Page vs. Personal Account — which is better?
Munshi Enayet advises that if someone wants to take content creation professionally, they should not switch their personal ID to Professional Mode.
A personal account’s reach is limited, whereas a Facebook Page has no such restriction.
While a few personal IDs might get good reach, in general, pages perform better and are more scalable for growth and earnings.
To earn from Facebook effectively: Choose a specific niche, consistently post niche-relevant content to build a strong identity with your audience, keep your content simple and concise—make your point in as few words as possible and light-hearted, humorous, and entertaining content tends to get more views and engagement.