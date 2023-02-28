Weight loss drug trend on TikTok worries doctors

The diabetes drug Ozempic has become a social media phenomenon for its weight loss properties, but its soaring popularity has led to global shortages and doctors warn about the potential side effects.

Videos under the hashtag #Ozempic have nearly 600 million views on TikTok, where many users regularly update followers about their weight loss.

"Losing 40 kilograms (88 pounds) in less than three months is possible" thanks to Ozempic, a French TikToker said in a typical post in December with nearly 50,000 views.

"It's a miracle," he added.

The injectable drug from Danish pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk was initially developed and approved in numerous nations to treat type 2 diabetes.