imo introduces Global Web Call to ensure safer communication  

Popular global instant messaging platform imo is taking privacy and security to new heights through its recently introduced feature `Global Web Call’.

To avail this feature, imo users will have to go to the contacts tab and click ‘Global Web Call.’ A unique shareable link will then be generated, which can be used to call the user by anyone, regardless of them being an imo user or not.

This feature does not display any personal information or phone numbers; hence, it can come in handy for people who require ultimate privacy. It can help SME owners create dedicated call links for their businesses to separate personal and business conversations while protecting customers' privacy when contacting them.