Musk rebrands Twitter, replacing bird logo with X

Elon Musk killed off the Twitter logo on Monday, replacing the world-recognised blue bird with a white X as the tycoon accelerates his efforts to transform the floundering social media giant.

Musk and the company's new chief executive Linda Yaccarino announced the rebranding Sunday, scrapping one of technology's most iconic logos in the latest shock move since the tycoon took over Twitter nine months ago.

Musk's connection to the letter X goes back 24 years when he founded X.com, which later was renamed PayPal despite his objections. His space company is called SpaceX and the parent company of Twitter was changed to X earlier this year.

He described the logo as "minimalist art deco," and updated his Twitter bio to ‘X.com’, which now redirects to twitter.com.