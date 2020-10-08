Facebook bans ‘militarised calls’ for poll watching

IANS

Facebook has banned calls for people to engage in poll watching when those calls use militarised language or suggest that the goal is to intimidate, exert control, or display power over election officials or voters, as it prepares for US presidential election with a unique set of products and policies in the final stretch.

Getting the final election results this year may take longer than previous elections due to the pandemic and more people voting by mail.

Guy Rosen, VP, Integrity at facebook said on Wednesday that the social network has prepared a range of policies and products to keep people informed and prevent the spread of misinformation.

“For example, when polls close, we will run a notification at the top of Facebook and Instagram and apply labels to candidates’ posts directing people to the Voting Information Centre for more information about the vote-counting process,” Rosen explained.