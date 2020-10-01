Facebook finally integrates Messenger with Instagram

In a first serious step to realise the dream of CEO Mark Zuckerberg to integrate its family of apps, Facebook on Wednesday announced to connect the Messenger and Instagram for cross-app chat with bringing some of the best Messenger features to the popular photo and video sharing platform.

Messages and calls from friends and family using Instagram will stay in your Instagram app but people using the Messenger app can now reach you on Instagram without you needing to download a new app, and vice versa, said dam Mosseri, Head of Instagram.

“You can also control where you receive messages and calls, such as in your chats, in your message requests or not at all,” added Stan Chudnovsky, Head of Messenger.