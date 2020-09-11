Facebook launches college-only space for students to connect

The social networking giant on Thursday launched a dedicated Facebook Campus, a college-only space designed to help students connect with fellow classmates over shared interests.

To create a Campus profile, all students need is their college email and graduation year. Other information such as their major, classes, hometown and minor are optional.

“Once a Campus profile is set up, students can discover Groups and Events unique to their school, and connect with classmates who share similar interests. When content is shared on Campus, only people within Campus will see it,” Facebook said in a blog post.

The new feature is being rolled out in some select colleges in the US.

“Your name, profile photo, cover photo and hometown from your Facebook profile will be added to your Campus profile, but you can edit or remove your hometown from your Campus profile if you’d like,” Facebook said.