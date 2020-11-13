Facebook officially releases Reels, Shop tabs in Instagram

Facebook on Thursday announced two big changes to Instagram in the form of a Reels tab and a Shop tab.

The Reels tab will make it easier for people to discover short, fun videos from creators all over the world. With Reels, one can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new creative tools.

The Shop tab will give them a better way to connect with brands and creators and discover products they love.

“At Instagram, our focus has always been on young people and creators because they’re trendsetters. Change is happening quickly right now, including how both of these groups use Instagram and engage with the world,” said Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram.