Facebook purges 9 fake networks from 6 countries

Facebook has taken down nine networks from six countries in April targeting people with false and deceptive information.

The social network removed 1,565 Facebook accounts, 141 Instagram accounts, 724 Pages and 63 Groups.

In Palestine, Facebook removed 447 Facebook accounts, 256 Pages, 17 Groups, and 54 Instagram accounts from Palestine that targeted primarily Palestine, and to a lesser extent Lebanon, Turkey, Syria, and Qatar.

“In addition, WhatsApp removed multiple accounts that were part of this activity. We found this activity as part of our internal investigation ahead of the election in Palestine and linked it to Fatah, a political party in Palestine,” Facebook said in a blog post late on Thursday.