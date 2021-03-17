Google launches website to help parents with kids’ tech use

In an effort to give parents more controls over their kids watch time, Google has introduced families.google, a website with resources for family as kids begin using technology.

According to Google, two in five parents are not confident in talking about different tech-related topics with the kids and this includes discussions about things like screen time, digital wellbeing and discovering quality apps, games and activities.

The new website offers detailed guides that spell out how to approach your kids’ technology use from various organisations.

“Alongside overviews of our kids and families products, you can also catch up on the latest apps and services and find helpful information on parental controls across the web,” Google said in a statement late on Tuesday.