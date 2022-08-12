Messenger app likely to get default end-to-end encryption

Social media giant Facebook has shared an update on its long-awaited plans to turn on end-to-end encryption (E2EE) by default in its Messenger chat platform.

According to The Verge, Facebook has said that they have started testing the feature for chats "between some people" this week. The Meta-owned platform currently offers Messenger users the option to turn on E2EE on a per-chat basis, but such opt-in schemes are generally only embraced by a security-conscious minority.

Making end-to-end encryption the default will be a big step: adding a substantial layer of security to a chat platform used by more than a billion people worldwide. It's also likely to trigger arguments with governments who say E2EE hinders their ability to fight crime.