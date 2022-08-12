Messenger app likely to get default end-to-end encryption

End-to-end encryption means that Facebook cannot view the content of its users' messages, only participants can. This makes it much harder, though not impossible, for third parties like hackers or law enforcement to snoop on digital conversations.
In recent years, Meta has been slowly adding more layers of encryption to its various chat platforms, but these efforts have not yet been unified.
Chats on WhatsApp are encrypted by default using the same protocol offered by industry-standard secure messenger Signal; opt-in encryption for Instagram DMs is currently being tested, and Messenger offers E2EE via its "disappearing messages" feature.
Other new features being tested on Messenger include syncing deleted messages across devices; testing the ability to unsend messages; and adding encryption to hands-free messages sent on Messenger using the company's Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, as per The Verge.