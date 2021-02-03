Offline message app downloaded over million times

Offline messaging app Bridgefy said it was downloaded more than 1 million times in Myanmar, after the country’s military seized power on Monday and temporarily disrupted internet traffic.

The Mexican startup, which gained popularity during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests in 2020, tweeted that it hoped people in Myanmar would find its app “useful during tough times”.

After the country’s democratically elected leaders were arrested, phone and internet connections were disrupted in the main city Yangon and the capital Naypyitaw and some other parts of the country.

Communications had been restored by late Monday but, in social media posts seen by Reuters, activists in Myanmar encouraged the download of Bridgefy as a solution to possible further shutdowns.