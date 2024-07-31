Facebook, WhatsApp resume
Facebook and WhatsApp resumed in Bangladesh after 2:00 pm Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, state minister for posts, telecommunication and information technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said various social media including Facebook will be unblocked this afternoon.
“Considering everything, we are withdrawing the restrictions, imposed on some social media temporarily, from today. Facebook, TikTok and YouTube will open by the afternoon,” he said.
The state minister said this to the media after holding discussions with the representatives of the social media company owners at BTRC office from 9:00 am today.
He said YouTube has explained their position through email while the Facebook representative attended the discussion online and the TikTok representative appeared in person.