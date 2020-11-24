Victims lament real-world violence fuelled by social media

On 25 August, Hannah Gittings watched in horror as her friend Anthony Huber was fatally shot during a demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to protest the police killing of a Black man at the hands of police.

The events turned violent when an extreme right militia group called the Kenosha Guard called on Facebook followers to “protect” the city, and a 17-year-old member of the group opened fire on Huber with a semi-automatic rifle.

Gittings blamed Facebook for failing to take down what seemed to be a clear incitement of violence.