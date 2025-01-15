US securities regulator sues Musk over purchase of Twitter shares

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Elon Musk, arguing that his purchase of Twitter shares in 2022 was carried out with violations, the regulator said in a filing published Tuesday.

“Defendant Elon Musk failed to timely file with the SEC a beneficial ownership report disclosing his acquisition of more than five percent of the outstanding shares of Twitter’s common stock in March 2022, in violation of the federal securities laws,” the agency said in a court filing.