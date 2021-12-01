Who is Twitter’s new CEO Parag Agrawal?

He oversaw Twitter’s technical strategy and was responsible for improving the pace of software development while advancing the use of machine learning across the company.
At 37, Agrawal is the youngest CEO of an S&P 500 company.
Latest Indian-Origin CEO
Agrawal is the latest CEO of Indian origin, joining a list that includes Alphabet Inc’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft Corp’s Satya Nadella and IBM Corp’s Arvind Krishna.
Stanford Graduate
Agrawal has a doctorate in philosophy in computer science from Stanford University and a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B).
Both Pichai and Krishna also hold bachelor’s degrees from IITs.
Project Bluesky
Since December 2019, Agrawal has also been working on Project Bluesky, an independent team of open-source architects, engineers and designers to combat abusive and misleading information on Twitter.
Bluesky is seeking to introduce a new decentralised technology, the idea being that Twitter and others will become clients of Bluesky and rebuild their platforms on top of the standard, Dorsey has said previously.
Free Speech
Responding to a question on protecting free speech and fighting misinformation in an interview with the MIT Technology Review in 2020, Agrawal said “our (Twitter’s) role is not to be bound by the First Amendment, but our role is to serve a healthy public conversation and our moves are reflective of things that we believe lead to a healthier public conversation.”
Ex-Microsoft, Yahoo Employee
Before joining Twitter, Agrawal worked at Microsoft Corp , Yahoo and AT&T Labs Inc in their research units, according to his LinkedIn profile https://bit.ly/3lj2tGc.