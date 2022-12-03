Twitter exec says moving fast on moderation, as harmful content surges

Elon Musk's Twitter is leaning heavily on automation to moderate content, doing away with certain manual reviews and favoring restrictions on distribution rather than removing certain speech outright, its new head of trust and safety told Reuters.

Twitter is also more aggressively restricting abuse-prone hashtags and search results in areas including child exploitation, regardless of potential impacts on "benign uses" of those terms, said Twitter Vice President of Trust and Safety Product Ella Irwin.

"The biggest thing that's changed is the team is fully empowered to move fast and be as aggressive as possible," Irwin said on Thursday, in the first interview a Twitter executive has given since Musk's acquisition of the social media company in late October.

Her comments come as researchers are reporting a surge in hate speech on the social media service, after Musk announced an amnesty for accounts suspended under the company's previous leadership that had not broken the law or engaged in "egregious spam."