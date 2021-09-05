SpaceX's first all-civilian mission to launch on 15 Sep

The 37-year-old Isaacman is founder and chief executive office of integrated payment processing company Shift4 Payments and a trained pilot.
Billionaire Issacman purchased the flight as part of an effort to raise millions for St Jude Children's Research Hospital. He has given St Jude two seats on the Inspiration4 mission and has committed to give $100 million to St Jude.
He is joined by Haley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski, Space.com reported.
Arceneaux, a childhood bone cancer survivor and St Jude physician's assistant, was chosen to represent the charity, while Proctor and Sembroski were selected as part of a global contest for a trip on the flight.
Issacman, Arceneaux, Proctor and Sembrowski are set to arrive at Kennedy Space Center on 9 September, ahead of their planned launch, the report said.
The Inspiration4 mission marks SpaceX's latest private astronaut mission.
The company's Ax-1 mission, also planned for the end of 2021, hosts a crew of four private astronauts paying $55 million each for an eight-day trip to the ISS.
In 2018, Musk also announced Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will hitch a ride around the moon on SpaceX's new rocket system Starship, which is under development.