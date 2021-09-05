SpaceX's first all-civilian mission to launch on 15 Sep

Tech billionaire Elon Musk-owned SpaceX is all set to launch to orbit its first all-civilian mission Inspiration4 on 15 September.

"#Inspiration4 and @SpaceX have completed our flight readiness review and remain on track for launch!" the Inspiration4 mission team said in a tweet.

Early this year in February, SpaceX announced the charity-driven mission named Inspiration4, which will be commanded by tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and will have three others.

They will orbit the planet aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule every 90 minutes along a customised flight path. Upon conclusion of the three-day journey, Dragon will re-enter Earth's atmosphere for a soft water landing off the coast of Florida.