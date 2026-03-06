New horizon in legal services
AI-based legal platform 'FindmyAdvocate' launched in Bangladesh
An artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital legal platform, ‘FindmyAdvocate’, has been launched in Bangladesh to simplify the process of obtaining appropriate legal advice and assistance from lawyers according to the nature of a problem.
With AI technology integrated into the new platform, users can quickly connect with specialist lawyers from anywhere in the country while sitting at home.
The platform essentially functions as a digital bridge between people seeking justice and lawyers. Its key feature is an AI-powered searching and chatting system that analyses the nature of a user’s legal issue and automatically suggests suitable lawyers.
In addition, users can receive preliminary legal guidance through the platform’s AI legal assistant, which remains active around the clock.
The FindmyAdvocate platform currently contains a database of registered lawyers providing legal services in all districts of the country. As a result, users can easily connect with lawyers for assistance in civil and criminal matters, tax and VAT issues, deed writing, marriage and divorce registration, as well as cybercrime-related legal services.
Because the platform includes information on lawyers’ experience, ratings and location, users can conveniently choose the most suitable legal professional.
Md Haider Tanviruzzaman, a lawyer at the Bangladesh Supreme Court and founder of the FindmyAdvocate platform told Prothom Alo, "In our country, obtaining advice from legal experts when it is needed is often complicated and time-consuming."
"One usually has to visit a lawyer’s chamber several times before securing an appointment, making the entire process lengthy and cumbersome. This platform has been launched to free people from that prolonged and harassing process," he aded.
The platform uses ‘CyTex AI’ technology developed by Bangladeshi innovator Ihan Chowdhury. In addition to finding lawyers, users can arrange legal consultations through their mobile phones, including video calls, chamber appointments or meetings with lawyers at home.
The platform also creates new opportunities for lawyers. Both new and experienced practitioners can create profiles, manage their practice online and organise their schedules through the system.