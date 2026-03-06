AI-based legal platform 'FindmyAdvocate' launched in Bangladesh

An artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital legal platform, ‘FindmyAdvocate’, has been launched in Bangladesh to simplify the process of obtaining appropriate legal advice and assistance from lawyers according to the nature of a problem.

With AI technology integrated into the new platform, users can quickly connect with specialist lawyers from anywhere in the country while sitting at home.

The platform essentially functions as a digital bridge between people seeking justice and lawyers. Its key feature is an AI-powered searching and chatting system that analyses the nature of a user’s legal issue and automatically suggests suitable lawyers.

In addition, users can receive preliminary legal guidance through the platform’s AI legal assistant, which remains active around the clock.