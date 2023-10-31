Chinese astronauts return from space station after 'successful' mission

Three Chinese astronauts safely returned to Earth on Tuesday after five months in orbit at the country's space station, state media reported.

Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao touched down at China's Dongfeng landing site at 8:11 am (0011 GMT), according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Footage showed their return capsule parachuting down into the barren Gobi Desert, kicking up a cloud of orange dust as it hit the ground.

"On-site medical supervision and insurance personnel confirmed that the astronauts... are in good health," CCTV said.

"The Shenzhou-16 crewed flight mission was a complete success."