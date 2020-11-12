YouTube back up after worldwide outage

Reuters

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google , said late on Wednesday it had fixed a glitch that led to a worldwide outage of the video-streaming service.

DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages, showed nearly 286,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the service.

The issue started at around 6:53pm ET (23:53 GMT), according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.

Advertisement

"We're so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services," YouTube said in a tweet https://bit.ly/36r4sjz, without explaining what had caused the outage.

Google did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage.

More News

Draft of data privacy and localisation law prepared: Palak

State minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak

Google to allow Meet users replace background with image

A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken 12 April 2020.

New zero-day bug puts Windows OS at threat, reveals Google

A signage of Microsoft is seen on 13 March 2020 in New York City

US insists on need to ban TikTok

US insists on need to ban TikTok