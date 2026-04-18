Axentec FICCI football tournament 2026 set to kick off on 24 April
The stage is officially set for the Axentec Presents FICCI football tournament 2026, a premier corporate sporting initiative organised by Nutmeg under the banner of the Foreign Investors’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), a leading platform representing foreign investors in Bangladesh, working to promote business interests, support policy advocacy, and facilitate trade and investment for sustainable economic growth, reports a press release.
Building on its successful 2025 debut, this year’s expanded edition will bring together 20 leading multinational organisations to strengthen corporate engagement, teamwork, and healthy competition, while also contributing to Bangladesh’s growing football culture.
Through initiatives like this, FICCI continues to foster collaboration and engagement among its member organisations beyond the business landscape.
The Captain & Managers’ Meet, held at the FICCI Secretariat in Gulshan, marked the formal start of the tournament journey. The event was attended by team captains, managers, sponsors, organisers, and distinguished guests from leading corporate organisations.
Among the distinguished guests present were TIM Nurul Kabir, executive director, FICCI and a business, technology and policy analyst with extensive experience in industry engagement and policy advocacy; Mahbub Alam, managing director, Nutmeg; Mohammad Moin Uddin Riad, director, Finance, Robi Axiata PLC and general secretary, Robi Recreation Club; Nazmus Sakib, manager, Singer-Beko; Sabbir Ferdous, director, Backpage PR; and Mezbah Ul Islam, trade marketing specialist, Coca-Cola Bangladesh Ltd.
This year’s edition will feature 50 matches across 16 match days, running from 24 April to 15 May, 2026, at Nutmeg Field, Madani Avenue, Dhaka.
The competition will begin with a group-stage format followed by knockout rounds, featuring both Cup and Plate segments to maximise participation and excitement.
The tournament also builds on the momentum of the previous edition, where Foodpanda emerged as Cup champions and DHL finished as runner-up, while Amann Bangladesh claimed the Plate title with Grameenphone as runner-up.
The tournament is proudly supported by Title Sponsor Axentec, with Singer-Beko as Co-Sponsor, Sprite Mint as Beverage Partner, and Backpage PR as PR Partner.
The FICCI Football Tournament 2026 will officially kick off on 24 April, with all matches streamed live on Nutmeg Dhaka and the FICCI Facebook page, allowing audiences to follow the action throughout the tournament.