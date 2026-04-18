Axentec FICCI football tournament 2026 set to kick off on 24 April

Building on its successful 2025 debut, this year’s expanded edition will bring together 20 leading multinational organisations to strengthen corporate engagement, teamwork, and healthy competition, while also contributing to Bangladesh’s growing football culture.

Through initiatives like this, FICCI continues to foster collaboration and engagement among its member organisations beyond the business landscape.

The Captain & Managers’ Meet, held at the FICCI Secretariat in Gulshan, marked the formal start of the tournament journey. The event was attended by team captains, managers, sponsors, organisers, and distinguished guests from leading corporate organisations.