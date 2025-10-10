Zarif becomes first Bangladeshi to win J30 Int’l Junior Tennis C’ship title

Meanwhile, Chinese player Zijie Yang clinched the girls’ singles title after defeating Aaraa Aasaal Azim of the Maldives 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in the final.

Thailand’s pair of Ariyaphol Leekul and Napat Pattanalertphan won the boys doubles title after beating Indian pair of Gowtham and Shanmughasundaram by 7-6, 6-0 sets in the final.