Zarif becomes first Bangladeshi to win J30 Int’l Junior Tennis C’ship title
Zarif Abrar made history as the first Bangladeshi player to clinch the J30 International (Under-18) Junior Tennis Championship title.
The week-long tournament concluded on Friday at the Rajshahi Tennis Complex, marking a milestone moment for Bangladesh’s junior tennis.
Zarif defeated top-seeded Thailand player Napat Pattanalertphan by 7-6(3), 6-4 sets in the final of the event.
‘It is a great achievement for me. It really feels good to become the champion in a tournament,’ he told reporters after winning the title.
Meanwhile, Chinese player Zijie Yang clinched the girls’ singles title after defeating Aaraa Aasaal Azim of the Maldives 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in the final.
Thailand’s pair of Ariyaphol Leekul and Napat Pattanalertphan won the boys doubles title after beating Indian pair of Gowtham and Shanmughasundaram by 7-6, 6-0 sets in the final.
In the girls’ doubles final, the Chinese duo Zijie Yang and Hanyu Wang claimed the title by defeating their compatriots Tianran Dong and Zican Yang 6-4, 4-6, 10-5 in a hard-fought match.
A total of 38 boys and 20 girls from 10 countries – hosts Bangladesh, Australia, China, India, Japan, Maldives, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and USA took part in the competition
The tournament was ran under the management of Rajshahi Tennis Complex, with the approval of the International Tennis Federation.