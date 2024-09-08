'Super proud' Sabalenka downs Pegula to win US Open thriller

Aryna Sabalenka said she felt "super proud" to win the US Open and claim her third Grand Slam crown with a thrilling victory over a gallant Jessica Pegula in a rollercoaster final on Saturday.

World number two Sabalenka triumphed 7-5, 7-5 to add the New York title to her back-to-back Australian Open victories.

Pegula went down fighting, however, recovering from 0-3 and break point down to lead 5-3 in the second set before Sabalenka came through.

The 26-year-old from Belarus clubbed 40 winners to become the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to capture both hardcourt majors in the same season.

"I remember all those tough losses in the past here and it's going to sound easy but never give up on your dream and just keep trying, keep working hard," said Sabalenka, the runner-up last year and semi-finalist in 2022 and 2023.