35th Bangladesh World Tennis: Zarif Abrar shines, reaches quarter-finals

Young Bangladeshi star Zarif Abrar has hoisted the country's flag high at the 35th Bangladesh World Tennis Tour Junior J-30 Dhaka, securing his spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament held at the National Tennis Complex in Ramna.

Abrar confirmed his place in the last eight after defeating Singapore’s Arjan Singh in a thrilling encounter. Living up to expectations, Zarif Abrar comfortably won the first set 6-2. Although Arjan Singh offered some resistance in the second set, Abrar managed to seal the set 6-4, booking his ticket to the tournament's quarter-finals, says a press release.

A tough test awaits Zarif in the quarter-finals as he is set to face the tournament's second seed, Shounak Chatterjee of India. Chatterjee advanced after his second-round opponent, Thirumurthi of the USA, retired due to injury. Thirumurthi had won the first set 7-5, but Chatterjee bounced back to take the second set 6-0. With Chatterjee leading 1-0 in the third set, Thirumurthi conceded the match, allowing the Indian player to move forward.