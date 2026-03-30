PM opens sports allowance, sports card programmes
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today inaugurated the sports allowance and sports card programmes for national athletes at the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister''s Office (PMO) in the city''s Tejgaon area.
The premier inaugurated the monthly allowance programme around 10:30am by pressing a button on a laptop when an amount of Taka 100,000 was instantly transferred to each athlete''s accounts through Sonali Bank''s online system.
The government introduced the programme under a pay structure for national athletes with the theme "Krira Hole Pesha, Paribar Pabe Bharosha (When sports become a profession, families gain security)".
On the occasion, the Prime Minister handed over sports cards to 129 athletes and honoured athletes who achieved success at the international level.
LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir spoke at the function as the guest of honor with State Minister for Sports and Youth Md Aminul Haque in the chair.
Sports and Youth Secretary Md Mahbub-Ul-Alam delivered the welcome address.
Aminul Haque in his speech said today 129 athletes got the allowance while a total of 500 sportspersons will be brought under the programme within the next seven days.
Athletes from 20 disciplines, including the SAFF Futsal-winning women's team, kabaddi, and volleyball, were brought under this programme.
The programme marks the beginning of a new era in the country''s sports sector. Under the government''s election manifesto, athletes from various disciplines will now come under a salary structure. However, cricketers will remain outside this system as the cricket board is self-reliant.
On the occasion, a documentary was screened highlighting the contributions of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, and Arafat Rahman Koko in the country''s sports sector.
The documentary also presented various plans of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for improving athletes' living standards, creating new playgrounds, and developing talented players from the grassroots.
In the background of the documentary, the song "Prothom Bangladesh Amar, Shesh Bangladesh" was played.
Women and Children Affairs and Social Welfare Minister Abu Zafar Md Zahid Hossain, Liberation War Affairs Minister Ahmed Azam Khan, Land Minister Md Mizanur Rahman Minu, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam, Prime Minister's Adviser Md Ismail Zabiullah, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Administrator Abdus Salam and BNP Vice Chairman Asaduzzaman Ripon were present on the occasion, among others.