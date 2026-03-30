PM opens sports allowance, sports card programmes

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today inaugurated the sports allowance and sports card programmes for national athletes at the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister''s Office (PMO) in the city''s Tejgaon area.

The premier inaugurated the monthly allowance programme around 10:30am by pressing a button on a laptop when an amount of Taka 100,000 was instantly transferred to each athlete''s accounts through Sonali Bank''s online system.

The government introduced the programme under a pay structure for national athletes with the theme "Krira Hole Pesha, Paribar Pabe Bharosha (When sports become a profession, families gain security)".

On the occasion, the Prime Minister handed over sports cards to 129 athletes and honoured athletes who achieved success at the international level.

LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir spoke at the function as the guest of honor with State Minister for Sports and Youth Md Aminul Haque in the chair.

Sports and Youth Secretary Md Mahbub-Ul-Alam delivered the welcome address.