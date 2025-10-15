Bangladesh's Zarif Abrar marches to semi-finals

Bangladeshi young tennis star Zarif Abrar has kept his dream run alive at the 35th Bangladesh World Tennis Tour Juniors J-30, Dhaka. Abrar secured his place in the semi-finals after a thrilling quarter-final victory, defeating India's second-seeded player, Shounak Chatterjee, in a tight three-set encounter (2-1).

The intense battle at the National Tennis Complex in Ramna lasted for nearly three hours, with Zarif emerging victorious. The player, who started the tournament with the goal of becoming champion, is now just two wins away from achieving his target.

The match was fiercely contested from the very first set. The highly-charged opening set saw Shounak Chatterjee edge out Zarif 7-5 to take the lead. However, Zarif made a stunning comeback in the second set, leveling the match with a convincing 6-2 win.

The game then proceeded to the decisive third set, where all the drama unfolded. Zarif initially took a commanding 3-0 lead, seemingly on his way to easily sealing the set. But Chatterjee made an unbelievable turnaround, leading 5-3. From that critical juncture, Zarif staged a magnificent comeback, drawing level at 5-5. He then won two consecutive games to clinch the set 7-5 and secure his spot in the semi-finals.