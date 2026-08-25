Govt not willing to spend money on Brazil match, says state minister
Five-time World Cup champions Brazil have expressed interest in playing a friendly against Bangladesh in Dhaka in October. Hosting the tour would require the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) to spend a substantial amount of money.
The BFF indicated only yesterday that it may seek government assistance to cover the costs.
But Aminul Haque, state minister for sports, said today, Tuesday that the government is not inclined to spend money on Brazil’s proposed visit.
Speaking in response to a question after the closing ceremony of a coaches’ training programme organised by the Boxing Federation in Dhaka, the state minister cited the high cost of hosting Brazil’s match in India, along with domestic criticism and the country’s current economic situation, to explain the government’s position.
If I give a straightforward answer, at this moment, from the government’s side, we are not in a position to spend this kind of money
“If I give a straightforward answer, at this moment, from the government’s side, we are not in a position to spend this kind of money. As you know, we are having to bear significant expenses in various sectors, including electricity and fuel. In that situation, we do not have the mindset to make this kind of expenditure on the occasion of a single match,” he said.
Aminul Haque immediately added, “Since the BFF has been in talks (with Brazil’s representatives), if they can bring in various sponsors and make the event happen, we will provide all support from the government’s side.”
Asked about his positive comments on Brazil’s proposed visit and the BFF’s expectation of government assistance, Aminul Haque said, “The matter (the possibility of Brazil coming to Dhaka) is at a very preliminary stage. I have spoken to the BFF president. We have only held initial discussions. There have not yet been detailed discussions about the expenses and other related matters.”
Asked what Bangladesh’s football would gain from Brazil coming to the country, Aminul Haque said, “We believe that if the Brazilian team comes to Bangladesh and plays against our national team, it would be a major achievement for the country. However, I am not very optimistic about how much our football would actually benefit from it. There would be a match, and Bangladesh might get the opportunity to play Brazil, which would, to some extent, fulfil people’s expectations. Spectators would certainly enjoy it. But I do not agree that Bangladesh football would undergo a transformation simply because the Brazilian team came here and played a match.”
Aminul Haque further said, “It is still at a very preliminary stage. There have been no detailed discussions yet. There is still no clear indication as to whether the Brazilian team will actually come to Bangladesh.”