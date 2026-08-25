Govt not willing to spend money on Brazil match, says state minister

Five-time World Cup champions Brazil have expressed interest in playing a friendly against Bangladesh in Dhaka in October. Hosting the tour would require the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) to spend a substantial amount of money.

The BFF indicated only yesterday that it may seek government assistance to cover the costs.

But Aminul Haque, state minister for sports, said today, Tuesday that the government is not inclined to spend money on Brazil’s proposed visit.

Speaking in response to a question after the closing ceremony of a coaches’ training programme organised by the Boxing Federation in Dhaka, the state minister cited the high cost of hosting Brazil’s match in India, along with domestic criticism and the country’s current economic situation, to explain the government’s position.