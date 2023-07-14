Comeback queen Jabeur reaches second successive final

Ons Jabeur fought back from a set and 4-2 down to defeat Aryna Sabalenka and reach a second successive Wimbledon final on Thursday, saving the All England Club from a potentially embarrassing diplomatic headache.

The Tunisian world number six came through 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3 and will face Marketa Vondrousova for the title on Saturday.

It was the third time at the tournament this year that the 28-year-old Jabeur had fought back from dropping the first set.

Saturday's final will be her third at the Slams after losing to Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon and then to Iga Swiatek at the US Open last year.