Indian wrestlers postpone medal-immersion protest against chief

Several of the protesting wrestlers were briefly detained by Delhi Police on Sunday and their camp site was cleared after they tried to move towards India’s new parliament building.

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, and Asian Games champion Vinesh Phogat reached the north Indian town of Haridwar along with fellow wrestlers to dump their medals as a mark of protest.

A prominent farmers’ leader, Naresh Tikait, convinced them to call off the act promising a solution within five days.

“Because of them, we hold our head high in international sports arena,” Tikait told the media.

“We will make sure they won’t have to hang their head in shame.”