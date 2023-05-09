Bangladesh Sports Press Association awarded as best in Asia

AIPS Asia president Hee Don Jung handed over the award, while AIPS president Gianni Marlo was also present on the occasion.

BSPA, the oldest organisation in country for sports journalist, achieved this prestigious recognition thanks to their activities in 2022. BSPA was first among 30 countries while Nepal was elected second.

BSPA celebrated its 60th anniversary last year and also awarded 10 best ever sports personnel of the country that got widespread praise.