Alcaraz’s ‘dream’ Wimbledon can signal changing of the guard

Carlos Alcaraz believes his “dream” Wimbledon triumph against Novak Djokovic can signal a changing of the guard in men’s tennis.

Alcaraz ended Djokovic’s run of four successive Wimbledon titles with an epic 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory in a final for the ages on Sunday.

The 20-year-old wore down Djokovic over four hours and 42 minutes of unrelenting drama on Centre Court, clinching his first Wimbledon crown and the second major title of his career.

After two decades of Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal dominating the sport, Alcaraz says his victory could be the start of a new era.