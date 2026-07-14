British High Commission Dhaka celebrates athletes participating in Commonwealth Games

British High Commission Dhaka organised a send-off reception, hosted by High Commissioner Sarah Cooke, to celebrate the Bangladeshi athletes who are set to participate in the Commonwealth Games 2026, taking place in Glasgow, Scotland later this month, reports a press release.

The United Kingdom is proud to once again host the Commonwealth Games, this time in the vibrant city of Glasgow in 2026.

This marks the UK’s third time hosting the Games since 2014, reaffirming our commitment to the Commonwealth and to the power of sport to unite, inspire, and drive positive change.