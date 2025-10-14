Afridi said 'that's great!' when he heard my wife was Pakistani

Tell us something about your daily routine, from the time you wake up till you go to bed at night.
Imranur: Most days I wake up around 6:30 in the morning. Sometimes I drop my daughter off at school. Then I go to practice, and from there, to work. Occasionally, during a break from work, I pick her up from school. At home, I look after my two children. From 7 to 9 in the evening, I spend time at the gym.
You work as a company's storekeeper in Sheffield, England. How it going?
Imranur: Not bad. I've been with this job for a few years now. I have to work six to eight hours a day. I take leave when there's a tournament.
PA: Last season footballer Hamza Chowdhury played for Sheffield United. Did you get to meet him?
Imranur: Yes, several times. He talked about our sports and responsibilities, mindset and also what we can do to take Bangladesh ahead.
Your wife is Pakistani. Tell us more!
Imranur: We met at university. Both of us were studying at the University of Birmingham, she in Nursing, and I in Sports and Exercise. This was around 2015–16. We met at a university event through a friend. Gradually, we grew close and realised we had feelings for each other. After that, we informed our families.
Who expressed their feelings first?
Imranur: Actually we decided it together and our families approved. After completing studies in 2018, we married with our families' blessings.
Where is your wife Hafsa Mazhar from in Pakistan?
Imranur: Like me, she was born in England too. Her parents have been living here for many years. They are originally from Rawalpindi, near Islamabad.
Have you been to Rawalpindi?
Imranur: No, not yet. My in-laws live in England, about 80 miles away from Sheffield. But I hope to got to Islamabad at the end of January when the South Asian Games take place there. I'll visit Rawalpindi then. I look forward to see the original home of my father-in-law.
How does your wife help you out with your athletics career?
Imranur: She is a great help. She looks after the family, the children, everything. When I'm in a tournament or at practice, she looks after everything. I wouldn't have been able to come so far without her support.
Where does she work?
Imranur: She took a break from work after the children were born. She's back at work now, working in nursing as a disability assessor.
There's a picture of you with Shahid Afridi. When did you meet him?
Imranur: A few years ago at a charity event in the UK. We talked briefly. He said "that's great" when he heard my wife was Pakistani.
How's life in Sheffield?
Imranur: My family and I are doing well. But the athletics career is tough. I do not get adequate financial support from Bangladesh. Training, coaching, injuries, all involved who expense. I won the gold at the Asian Indoor Championship, but hardly got much help despite the fact that they had said they'd support me.
Does that upset you?
Imranur: It certain is something to be upset about. I bear most of my athletic expenses myself. They should have some sense of responsibility. Look at the two medalists, Mahfuz and Zahir. They retired due to lack of support. Our competitors are moving ahead, can’t they see this? Respect the players, don’t treat them like commodities. If they don’t take their responsibilities properly, I might have to rethink about my own future. My point is clear. Speak the truth so that we know where we stand. Do give any false hopes. Everything should be clear and transparent. I do not represent the federation. I represent our people and Bangladesh.
How did your family settle in England?
Imranur: My grandfather Gausur Rahman first came here in the 1970s. Later, my grandmother and father followed. After getting married, my father, Alaour Rahman, brought my mother here in the early 1990s. I was born in Sheffield in 1993. My two younger sisters were also born here.
You family has a restaurant business.
Imranur: Yes, I father would regularly go there to attend to things. Now he goes occasionally.
Have you ever helped out at your father's restaurant?
Imranur: I have, since I was 14 years old. Hard times, hard labour... I've seen it all. Even in recent times, I would work at two jobs and run the business. If Shakib Al Hasan or Hamza Chowdhury had to bear such responsibilities, I don't know how they would manage. I have had to work hard to reach the position I am at today.
So you hardly had a fun childhood?
Imranur: Actually, my childhood was full of fun. I would play football, cricket, badminton, boxing and all sorts of games. I would go on outings with my family and have a good time.
How do you spend you free time?
Imranur: I don't have any free time actually. The entire week is spent in practice, work, gym, looking after the children. It's hard to get any free time for myself.
As a child, did you dream of becoming an athlete?
Imranur: No specifically, but I always loved sports. Alhamdullilah, for what I have become today.
Do you want your children to be athletes?
Imranur: It is entirely up to them. I will support them, not force them. They are still very small. My daughter is five, and son one. Let's see when the time comes.
You were born in Sheffield and visit Dhaka often. Which city do you like more?
Imranur: The two cities are very different. Sheffield is my birthplace, I come to Dhaka for sports. I have emotional bonds with both places.
Which aspect of Dhaka do you like more?
Imranur: The love of the people here. I have a god bonding with the people of the athletic sector here. As Dhaka's biriyani -- awesome! I have to take care not to overeat.
Do you like to travel"
Imranur: Yes, I like Dubai a lot. Malaysia and Indonesia are beautiful places too.
Where do you like to go to in Bangladesh?
Imranur: Sylhet. Our original home is in South Surma. But I general come for very brief visits to Bangladesh.
Favourite Bangladeshi food?
Imranur: Biriyani. I like spicy food too, I'm Sylheti, after all.
What was the hardest time of your life?
Imranur: When I face an injury during the last Olympics. That was a hard time. I did not get the support I have expected. Retirement and rage filled my thoughts. I am still angry, but have controlled myself.
Your saddest day?
Imranur: Very recently, when my grandmother died. She was a big part of my life.
P: And the happiest times?
Imranur: The birth of my children. There are no words to express that joy.
Favourite movie?
Imranur: I like action movies. I watch Squid Games, Marvel movies, I watch anime too, like Dragon Ball Z.
Favourite colour?
Imranur: Blue.
Favourite food?
Imranur: Lamb chops, grilled.
Your Ideal?
Imranur: Our Prophet (SM). I follow him.
What app do you use most on your phone?
Imranur: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok.
Which do you like more, gym or track:
Imranur: Track.
What would you be if you weren't an athlete?
Imranur: An accountant.
What's your life's mantra?
Imranur: Patience and faith in Allah.
Have you any wish to settle in Bangladesh permanently?
Imranur: There's always the possibility.
Who do you miss the most when you are away from home?
Imranur: My family. They are my strength.
What thoughts go on in your head after you take to the track?
Imranur: I tried to stay focused so I can give my best.
How do you remain focus at the starting block?
Imranur: I drive out all other thoughts and just focus on technique.
What do you feel when the starter's gun goes off?
Imranur: Nothing, I just heard the sound.
Next goal?
Imranur: A gold at the South Asian Games. I want to do better things ahead.
And what plans do you have after retirement?
Imranur: I want to remain with the sport. I want to take athletics ahead in Bangladesh. We lag way behind. I want to change that.