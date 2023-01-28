Rybakina says struggled under Sabalenka 'pressure' in final loss

Elena Rybakina said she struggled with the "pressure" and aggression from Aryna Sabalenka in falling to defeat in the Australian Open final on Saturday.

The Russian-born Kazakh gave as good as she got over three pulsating sets at Melbourne Park before losing 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the face of some ferocious hitting from fifth seed Sabalenka.

Rybakina, who has one of the most potent serves in women's tennis and some of the fiercest groundstrokes, powered down nine aces and 31 winners over two hours and 28 minutes of punch and counter-punch.