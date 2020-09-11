Azarenka stuns Serena in US Open semis

Victoria Azarenka stunned Serena Williams 1-6 6-3 6-3 in the semi-finals of the US Open on Thursday, denying the American the chance of winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title on home soil this year.

Azarenka will play Japan’s Naomi Osaka on Saturday in her third final at Flushing Meadows, having lost the previous two to Williams in 2012 and 2013.

Azarenka said her mental game had been crucial in beating the 38-year-old Williams, who needed a medical timeout to have her left ankle re-taped in the third set due to Achilles trouble.