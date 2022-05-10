Sports

Asian Games hockey qualifiers

Bangladesh meet Sri Lanka Tuesday

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh national hockey team
Bangladesh national hockey team meet Sri Lanka in their second match of the Asian Games qualifiers scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Bangkok, Thailand, reports BSS.

The match kicks off at 1.30 pm (BST).

Bangladesh have been pitted in Pool B along with Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Singapore, will play their third and match against on 12 May.

The semi-finals of the tournament will be held on 14 May while the final is slated for 15 May.

Earlier, on Saturday last, Bangladesh got off to a winning start in the tournament as they beat Indonesia by 3-1 goals in their pool B opening match held on Saturday.

Bangladesh hockey team:

Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon, Khorshedur Rahman, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Ashraful Islam, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz, Mehedi Hasan, Rezaul Karim Babu, Sarwar Hossain, Roman Sarkar, Naim Uddin, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Prince Lal Samanta, Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Arshad Hossain and Pushkor Khisha Mimo.

