Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test.

US swimmer Caeleb Dressel powered to a third gold medal of the Games but his bid for a potential six titles was thwarted.

Biles came to Tokyo seeking five gold medals to equal the Olympic all-time gymnastics record of nine, but mental health issues forced her to pull out of the team final on Tuesday and she did not take part in the all-around competition.

USA Gymnastics said the 24-year-old would sit out two more events.