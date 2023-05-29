Liton named BSPA Sportsperson of the Year for 2022

Bangladesh cricketer Liton Das was named the BSPA Sportsperson of the Year for 2022, reported news agency UNB.
The wicketkeeper-batsman received the prestigious award for his outstanding performance for the Bangladesh national cricket team in all formats in the past year.
Liton has scored a combined 1921 runs in the 12-month period across three formats. He has hit two Test centuries, one hundred in ODIs and four half-centuries in Twenty20s.
Meanwhile, captain of the SAFF Women’s Champions Bangladesh team Sabina Khatun won in the the popular category.
Bangladesh women’s football team and the physically challenged cricket team received special felicitation at the event.
Liton, Sabina, women's football team and physically challenged cricket team received Tk 100,00 (Tk 1 lakh) each as prize money while the others received Tk 25,000 each.
State minister for youth and sports Zahid Ahsan Russel was the chief guest at the award distribution ceremony at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Sunday and handed over the awards among the winners.
Full list of winners: Liton Das (best cricketer, male), Nigar Sultana (best cricketer, female), Robson De Silva (best footballer, male), Sabina Khatun (best footballer, female), Nasrin Akter (best archer), Ashraful Islam (best hockey player), Imranur Rahman (best athlete, track and field), Golam Rabbani (best coach), Nafiz Iqbal, Sifat Ullah Ghalib (emerging players), Amirul Islam (grassroot level organiser), Sumita Rani (special honours), Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation (best organisation) , special felicitation for Bangladesh women's football team and Bangladesh physically challenged cricket team.