Breathless Andreeva, 16, into fourth round

AFP
London, UK
Russia's Mirra Andreeva reacts as she plays Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their women's singles tennis match on the seventh day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on 9 July, 2023AFP

Mirra Andreeva's fairytale season continued Sunday when the 16-year-old Russian reached the Wimbledon fourth round.

Andreeva, who came through the qualifying tournament, defeated 22nd-seeded compatriot Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 7-5.

"Even if I wanted to show my emotions, I couldn't because I was out of breath on every point," said Andreeva.

The teenager had to battle hard in the second set, coming back from 1-4 down before squandering seven break points in the ninth game.

But she held her nerve to break Potapova in the 11th game before securing victory when her opponent buried an overhead into the net.

Russia's Mirra Andreeva reacts as she plays against Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their women's singles tennis match on the seventh day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on 9 July, 2023
AFP

It was Potapova's 45th and final unforced error.

"It was an amazing battle," said Andreeva. "She played really well. I was 4-1 down in the second set and I didn't feel great."

Andreeva arrived at Wimbledon having made a run to the third round at the French Open, also out of qualifying.

She will rise in the rankings from 102 to the top 65 at least after Wimbledon.

However, she has loftier ambitions and is targeting the seeded players' dressing room at Wimbledon in 2024.

Russia's Mirra Andreeva returns the ball to Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their women's singles tennis match on the seventh day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on 9 July, 2023
AFP

"I hope to be in the locker room above next year," added the teenager, who will face US 25th seed Madison Keys on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

