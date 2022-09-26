“My Only problem is with hormones’

When the question of gender controversy arises in athletics, the first name that strikes the mind is South African athlete Caster Semenya. Indian sprinter Dutee Chand also had to stay out of the track due to the controversy of her gender identity. She finally could return to the track after winning a case in the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The same debate has created a tremor in Bangladesh athletics. Jannat Begum, an athlete of Bangladesh Army, broke Akherun Nesa’s 25-year record in javelin throw during the National Summer Athletics recently. But Akherun submitted a complaint letter to the federation citing Jannat as a third gender. In the letter, she also urged to reconsider the record by confirming the gender of the athlete though tests. Prothom Alo spoke about the issue with Jannat Begum.