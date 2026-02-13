BDCricTime receives official registration from Information Ministry

BDCricTime has achieved a major milestone after receiving official registration from Bangladesh’s Information Ministry, becoming the country’s first registered cricket news portal. The approval was granted on 9 February, marking a historic moment for a platform that has been covering cricket at home and around the world for more than a decade.

The journey began in 2011 under the leadership of Md. Jabed Ali. BDCricTime started as a social media-based cricket platform before gradually expanding its coverage. Over the years, it has grown into one of the most-followed digital cricket platforms in Bangladesh.