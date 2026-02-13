BDCricTime receives official registration from Information Ministry
BDCricTime has achieved a major milestone after receiving official registration from Bangladesh’s Information Ministry, becoming the country’s first registered cricket news portal. The approval was granted on 9 February, marking a historic moment for a platform that has been covering cricket at home and around the world for more than a decade.
The journey began in 2011 under the leadership of Md. Jabed Ali. BDCricTime started as a social media-based cricket platform before gradually expanding its coverage. Over the years, it has grown into one of the most-followed digital cricket platforms in Bangladesh.
A major turning point came in 2014, when BDCricTime expanded its presence across multiple social media platforms. Since then, it has built a massive and loyal audience base among Bangladeshi cricket supporters. Today, a large section of local fans rely on the platform for fast, reliable, and verified cricket news.
The numbers reflect that growth. BDCricTime has recently crossed 10 million followers on Facebook, while its YouTube channel has surpassed 1 million subscribers. The platform also maintains active and steadily growing communities across other digital platforms.
Behind the scenes, a dedicated team works relentlessly to publish verified cricket news as quickly and accurately as possible, maintaining journalistic responsibility and credibility.
Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam Bulbul congratulated BDCricTime on receiving official registration from the Information Ministry. “Many congratulations to BDCricTime for being registered by the Ministry of Information of the Government of Bangladesh. We hope everyone involved in online media will become officially registered as well. We are proud of the way BDCricTime has been consistently working for cricket both at home and abroad. You are helping move cricket forward in a positive way. We pray for your continued success. Please keep doing this work for the country and for cricket. Best wishes to all of you,” he said.
BDCricTime Editor-in-Chief Md. Jabed Ali also expressed his joy following the achievement and shared his vision for the future.
“Receiving registration from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is an important milestone for BDCricTime. For more than a decade, we have practiced cricket journalism with responsibility and professionalism, and this recognition is an institutional acknowledgment of that effort.
We are grateful to our readers, viewers, well-wishers, and the entire team. Going forward, we aim to continue contributing to the progress of Bangladesh cricket through responsible, fact-based, and positive cricket journalism,” he said.