UK's PM accuses Australian cricketers over Bairstow dismissal

British prime minister Rishi Sunak on Monday aimed a verbal bouncer at Australia's cricketers after a controversial Ashes Test match at, but ruled out turning it into a Bodyline-style diplomatic incident.

Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal as Australia took a 2-0 series lead on Sunday was not in keeping with the spirit of the game, Sunak's spokesman told reporters.

"The prime minister agrees with (England captain) Ben Stokes who said he simply wouldn't want to win a game in the manner that Australia did," the spokesman said.

But Sunak, a keen cricket fan who watched with Prince William from the Lord's pavilion on Saturday, also deplored the Long Room abuse directed at the Australians by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members.