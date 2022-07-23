Phillips leads New Zealand to T20 series sweep of Ireland

But Phillips, who also made a match-winning fifty in the series opener, proved a thorn in Ireland's side again before the big-hitting Neesham made sure of victory.
Ireland's 174-6 featured veteran opener Paul Stirling's 40, with the hosts' total bolstered by Mark Adair's smashed 37 off 15 balls and Curtis Campher's 19 off eight.
Adair and Campher's unbeaten stand of 58 from 23 deliveries gave Ireland, who have suffered agonising white-ball defeats by both India and New Zealand this season, hope of victory.
But instead they suffered yet another loss to New Zealand, following a 3-0 reverse in the preceding one-day international series.