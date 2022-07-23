Phillips leads New Zealand to T20 series sweep of Ireland

Glenn Phillips's unbeaten fifty led New Zealand to a 3-0 Twenty20 series whitewash of Ireland with a six-wicket win at the Stormont ground in Belfast on Friday.

Daryl Mitchell weighed in with a useful 32-ball 48 before James Neesham struck 23 off just six deliveries. Phillips was 56 not out as New Zealand chased down a target of 175 with an over to spare.

When Mitchell was caught and bowled by Josh Little, the Blackcaps were faltering at 147-4 with little more than three overs remaining.