3rd ODI
Connolly ton denies Bangladesh whitewash despite Shoriful’s sixer
Opener Cooper Connolly struck a scintillating maiden century as Australia overcame a career-best six-wicket haul by pacer Shoriful Islam to secure a hard-fought one-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the third and final One Day International (ODI) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Sunday.
Despite the defeat, Bangladesh clinched the three-match series 2-1, registering their maiden ODI series victory against Australia after winning the first two matches by 86 runs and five wickets respectively.
Chasing 275 for victory, Connolly anchored Australia’s innings with a superb 149 off 134 balls, smashing 13 fours and six sixes to guide the visitors home in a tense finish.
Australia looked set for victory as Connolly dominated the Bangladesh bowlers. He virtually sealed the contest in the 45th over when he hammered pacer Taskin Ahmed for three consecutive sixes, scoring 21 runs in the over and reducing the target to just nine runs from the final five overs.
However, Shoriful sparked late drama with an epic spell, claiming three wickets in two overs to finish with career-best figures of 6-48. The left-arm pacer also had a chance to claim a seventh wicket, but Tanzid Hasan dropped a straightforward catch offered by Adam Zampa at second slip.
Connolly remained at the crease through the collapse and returned to strike after facing no deliveries for 18 balls with Australia struggling at 270-8. But after surviving two dot balls from Mustafizur Rahman in the penultimate over, he dragged a delivery onto his stumps, sending Bangladesh fans into delirium.
With Australia needing three runs in the final over and only one wicket in hand, Zampa eased the tension by driving Taskin through the covers for a boundary to take his side to 277-9 with three balls remaining.
Remarkably, no other Australian batter managed to score 30 runs.
Connolly held the innings together after captain Josh Inglis provided a brisk start with 21 off 12 balls. Shoriful struck early, removing Inglis and Matt Renshaw off consecutive deliveries to put Bangladesh on top.
Connolly then rebuilt the innings through three crucial partnerships. He added 64 runs with Marnus Labuschagne (29), 68 with Cameron Green (27) and 64 with Oliver Peake (27), one of Australia’s two changes for the match.
Australia later lost four wickets for just five runs, but Zampa’s boundary ultimately sealed victory.
Earlier, Bangladesh posted 274-5 after half-centuries from Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das and Mosaddek Hossain Saikot.
Hridoy top-scored with 83, while Litton remained unbeaten on 58, registering his first fifty-plus score at Mirpur in 28 ODI innings.
Mosaddek, who had marked his return to the national side after four years with an unbeaten 80 in the series opener, made an unbeaten 56.
Stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, leading the side in the absence of injured Mehidy Hasan Miraz, won the toss and elected to bat first.
Australia struck early when Xavier Bartlett dismissed Soumya Sarkar for a duck in the opening over. Matt Renshaw then removed Shanto and Tanzid Hasan in quick succession to leave Bangladesh struggling at 61-3.
Hridoy and Litton steadied the innings with a 92-run fourth-wicket stand. Litton was forced to retire hurt on 48 because of muscle cramps but later returned to the crease. Hridoy then added 93 runs with Mosaddek to further strengthen Bangladesh’s position.
Braving discomfort, Litton returned in the closing stages to provide late impetus and help Bangladesh post a competitive total, but Connolly’s brilliance ultimately proved decisive as Australia avoided a series whitewash.