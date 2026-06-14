Connolly ton denies Bangladesh whitewash despite Shoriful’s sixer

Opener Cooper Connolly struck a scintillating maiden century as Australia overcame a career-best six-wicket haul by pacer Shoriful Islam to secure a hard-fought one-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the third and final One Day International (ODI) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Sunday.

Despite the defeat, Bangladesh clinched the three-match series 2-1, registering their maiden ODI series victory against Australia after winning the first two matches by 86 runs and five wickets respectively.